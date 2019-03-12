WATCH News 6 Now: Concerns grow over Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes; Verizon reports East Coast outage

A Boeing 737 MAX airplane is pictured on he tarmac with its signature winglet and fuel efficient engines outside the company's factory on March 11, 2019 in Renton, Washington.

Plane safety concerns

Southwest Airlines is addressing passengers' concerns over the airline's flying of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after a deadly crash in Ethiopia involving the same model. Hear what the company is saying to those concerned about their safety and which airlines are still flying the planes.

Universal lawsuit

The mother of an 11-year-old boy is suing Universal Studios after she said her son's leg was crushed on the "E.T. Adventure" ride in Orlando. Learn more about the lawsuit and what the boy's mother says happened.

New roller coaster

Speaking of Universal, fans of thrill rides and "Harry Potter" alike can get excited over what's coming to the Orlando theme park. Find out just how fast Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will go and when it's expected to open.

Verizon outage

If you're a Verizon customer and you thought you were having trouble with your phone service Tuesday, you could be right. See what the company is saying about an outage affecting "tons of customers" along the East Coast.

Happy birthday, WWW

Guess who -- or what, if we're getting technical -- is celebrating a birthday. The World Wide Web! In honor of this important day in history 30 years ago, see a list of fun facts you probably didn't know about the birth and rise of the internet.

Take Me Home Tuesday

If you've been looking for the paw-fect addition to your family, you may have found her with this week's edition of "Take Me Home Tuesday." Meet Stella, who has lived almost her entire life in a shelter, and consider giving her a chance.

Rain chances return

It's been a gloomy Tuesday, but at least temperatures are feeling a bit more normal. Get a look at the forecast and see when the chance of rain will return to the Orlando area.

