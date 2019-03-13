WATCH News 6: Lake Mary students react to classmate's death; Facebook, Instagram outages reported

You're halfway through the workweek, and it's been a busy Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

Suicide at school

Parents and students are reacting after officials say a junior at Lake Mary High School shot and killed herself on campus Wednesday. Get the latest on the tragedy and what you need to know about suicide prevention.

Boeing 737 MAX 8, 9 grounded

As concerns over the safety of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircrafts grow following an Ethiopian Airlines crash, President Donald Trump has ordered they be grounded. Find out how many planes are affected and why passengers and officials were worried about them.

Social sites down

Facebook and Instagram users are taking to other social sites to report outages on the apps. See how Facebook is responding to the issues and what apps have reportedly been affected.

Orion's first moon flight

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Wednesday the agency's Orion spacecraft could launch for a journey around the moon on a commercial rocket instead of NASA’s Space Launch System. Find out what that could mean for the rocket NASA's already invested billions in developing.

Disney price hike

Without warning, Disney's latest price hike has gone into effect and it could be its most complicated raise in prices ever. Get a full breakdown of the increases and see how much a one-day ticket can cost you.

'Sugar babies' at UCF

Theme parks aren't the only pricey thing in Central Florida these days, according to a new study by SeekingArrangement.com. College is, too, and UCF is among the schools with the most students with sugar daddies, the report shows. See how the university ranked and which school got the top spot.

Nice weather continues

It's been a beautiful start to the week in the Orlando area, and the nice weather is expected to last at least a little while longer. Get the full forecast and find out when changes could come.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.