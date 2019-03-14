WATCH News 6 Now: Mom fears iPhone hacker spying on daughter; rain chances increase for weekend

For years, Wall Street watched in awe as Apple's iPhone appeared to defy gravity. Now investors are wondering just how much iPhone sales could shrink.

Cold case cracked

After more than three decades, detectives have charged a Jacksonville man in the 1984 slaying of a Navy airman. See how authorities say DNA played a role in cracking the case.

iPhone hacked?

A Marion County woman says she thinks someone is spying on her daughter through her iPhone. Hear their story and find out what you should do if you think your phone has been hacked.

Jags get Foles

It's official. Blake Bortles is out and the Jacksonville Jaguars have themselves a new quarterback. Get the details on former Philadelphia Eagle Nick Foles' new contract.

Sports injuries

The issue of children receiving brain injuries from the sport they love has become a hot topic among parents and professionals alike. See what sports experts say resulted in double the number of emergency visits for traumatic brain injuries.

Gator gets new home

Remember Larry, the massive gator caught taking a stroll through The Villages a couple weeks ago? He's been relocated. See the popular Orlando spot he's now calling home and why he'll fit right in there.

Pi Day deals

If it's been a while since your last math class and you can't remember what Pi is, all you need to know today is that the number 3.14 could score you some savings. Find out where you can score a delicious deal for National Pi Day.

Rain chances increasing

It's been a beautiful week in the Orlando area, but rain has to return eventually, right? No one wants crunchy grass. See the full forecast and find out how wet your weekend could be.

