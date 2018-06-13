WATCH News 6 Now: Wife of OPD officer shot in standoff speaks; threat of mass shooting at Disney

Update on injured officer

Orlando police gave an update on the officer critically injured in the standoff that ended with the death of four children earlier this week. Hear what his coworkers, doctor and wife had to say about him and how you can help.

Disney shooting threat

A man in Brevard County threatened to commit a mass shooting at Walt Disney World during a Facebook chat Tuesday, deputies said. Find out what the suspect told investigators in an interview.

Possible chemical attack

Authorities are looking for the suspect in a possible acid attack in Orange County. Find out what investigators believe happened that left the victim with serious injuries to his face.

Apopka burglaries

A series of burglaries in Apopka have residents on edge. Hear why one victim thinks the same man could be responsible for some of the other burglaries and the story she's sharing in hopes of preventing another.

Climbing raccoon

A raccoon captured the internet's attention on its journey to the top of a 25-story building. See why people couldn't stop watching the animal's intense journey.

Anthrax hoax

A man is behind bars after deputies say he mailed a letter to the Lake County Sheriff's Office claiming it had a deadly chemical in it. Find out what charges he's facing and how many times authorities believe he's done it.

Frito the seahorse

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a new patient, and they say it could be their tiniest one yet. Find out how Frito the little seahorse is doing after she was found with fishing line wrapped around her neck.

IHOB shamed

Fast-food restaurants across the world are trolling IHOB, formerly known as IHOP, for its recent name change. See the response from the restaurants that has the internet laughing.

System in tropics

A cluster of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean now has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days. Find out what the News 6 weather team is saying about the potential trouble in the tropics.

