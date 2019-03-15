WATCH News 6: Latest in New Zealand attack; Orlando affordable housing situation worsens

Police cordon off Linwood Avenue near the Linwood Masjid on March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand, following attacks at two mosques.

You're probably hours away from kicking off your weekend, so here's your Friday dose of headlines from News 6:

New Zealand attacks

At least three people are in custody in connection with mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques that left at least 49 dead and 20 others injured. Get the latest on the attacks authorities say appear to have been streamed live on social media.

Teacher accused of making porn

A Seminole County teacher is off the job after authorities say she produced and distributed child pornography. Find out why the former Spring Lake Elementary School teacher reportedly told deputies she did it.

Orlando's affordable housing

The City Beautiful was named the worst metropolitan area in the country for affordable housing, in a new report. See why experts say the situation is worsening and how other cities ranked on the list.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Looking for a reason to break out your best green this weekend? You're in luck. Browse our guide to celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Central Florida.

Don't drink and drive

It's bound to be a busy weekend filled with green beer and booze, but authorities are warning you not to test your luck this St. Patrick's Day. See how they're cracking down on drunken driving arrests and which companies are offering incentives to keep people from getting behind the wheel.

Cooldown coming soon

It's been a beautiful week in the Orlando area, but some changes are coming our way. Find out when cooler temperatures and rain chances return to the forecast.

