WATCH News 6 Now: Walmart ends price match program; speeding ticket hot spots in Central Florida

Did you enjoy the holiday weekend? If you're still recovering from your St. Patrick's Day fun, take a second to get caught up on Monday's headlines.

No more price match

It's a sad day for fans of Walmart's Saving Catcher or price matching programs. Find out when company officials are doing away with both and how the changes could affect you.

Speeding ticket hot spots

You may think you know the places around town you should pump the brakes to avoid getting a ticket, but do you really? See where statistics say you're most likely to get ticketed in Central Florida counties.

Build your bracket

March Madness is here, and Florida teams are preparing to take on the big tournament. Build your bracket to play against News 6 in our annual bracket challenge.

'Peep on a Perch'

Needing ideas to keep your kids in line since you've packed up your Elf on the Shelf until the holiday season? Peeps has you covered. See how parents are using the marshmallow brand's story of "Peep on a Perch" to inspire good behavior ahead of Easter.

Mermaid classes

If you've always wanted to be a mermaid, Disney is doing what Disney does: Making your dreams come true. Get a look at the new experience offered at Walt Disney World to teach you all the secrets to living under the sea.

Dreary day

It's been a dreary day in the Orlando area, which is probably making your case of the Mondays a bit more severe than usual. See the full forecast to find out when sunshine and warmer weather return.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.