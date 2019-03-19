WATCH News 6 Now: Healthiest counties in Florida; will sunshine return in time for spring?

How's your Tuesday so far? If it could use a little improvement, we hope this newsletter will do the job.

Brevard Zoo changes

Months after a 2-year-old girl was injured in the rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo, officials have announced changes coming to the exhibit. Learn more about the plans for an age limit and physical barrier and when they'll be put in place.

Restoring voting rights

Advocates who pushed for Amendment 4 in the midterm election are opposing a bill approved Tuesday by the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee that sets terms for restoration. See why they say the bill's language is too restrictive.

Healthiest Florida counties

Several Central Florida counties have been named among the healthiest in the Sunshine State, according to a recently released study. Find out how yours ranked on the list.

'Toy Story 4' trailer

The release of "Toy Story 4" is fast approaching and we've got the newly released movie trailer to prove it. Get a look at the movie and meet the new toy in town.

Another gloomy day

The last day of winter has been wet and gloomy for Central Floridians. See the full forecast to find out whether sunshine returns in time for spring.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.