WATCH News 6 Now: SpaceX Crew Dragon launch hours away; picture-perfect weekend ahead

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon spacecraft are vertical at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Friday, March 1, 2019 ahead of a 2:49 a.m. March 2. (Image:Jeff Segers/WKMG)

You made it to Friday. Here's what you need to know before you start your weekend:

Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX is hours away from its first human-rated Crew Dragon launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, and things are already popping over on the Space Coast. Keep up with News 6's team coverage ahead of the overnight launch and watch it live on ClickOrlando.com when it happens.

See the launch

If you're hoping to enjoy the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket in person, browse our list of the best places to watch it. If you can't make it to the coast, keep up with with all the action through the pictures in our gallery. If you don't have plans to watch it at all yet, you will after reading our list of five reasons you can't miss it.

Teen murder arrest

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a 39-year-old man was arrested at an Orlando middle school. Get the latest on the investigation into the fatal February shooting.

Violent kids' videos

You've probably seen or heard of the "Momo Challenge" and other violent videos ending up in children's cartoon videos on YouTube. Find out how an expert believes they're ending up online and why.

New Dr. Seuss book

The late children's author will be honored this weekend as students nationwide celebrate Read Across America Day on Dr. Theodor Seuss' birthday. You can honor him, too, by getting excited about the new Dr. Seuss book coming later this year.

Dream job alert

If you've ever wished that you could eat chocolate for a living, you're in luck. Cadbury and Oreo are hiring taste testers. Find out how you can apply for this sweet opportunity.

Picture-perfect weekend

Friday has been a beautiful start to what's looking like a gorgeous weekend. See how warm temperatures will get and when you can expect to see rain next.

