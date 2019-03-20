WATCH News 6: UCF to vote on whether to ask interim president to stay longer; spring cleaning tips

You're halfway through the work week. Here's what you need to know on this hump day.

Patriots owner plea deal

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft won't accept a plea deal offered by Florida prosecutors for his alleged involvement in soliciting prostitution, a source says. Get the latest in the case and find out what's next.

UCF interim president

The board of trustees will vote Thursday on whether to ask the short-term interim president of UCF to stay until the school finds its next permanent leader. See what that could mean for the university and what else is on the agenda for Thursday's meeting.

AAC, ESPN deal

UCF is expected to get nearly $7 million in the American Athletic Conference's new TV deal with ESPN, according to a source. Find out what the deal entails and how it compares to the money Power Five schools will make.

Hotel near KSC

You'll seen be able to get a rooftop view of a launch from the Space Coast with a new hotel going up right near Kennedy Space Center. See the plans for the hotel and its rooftop deck.

Spring cleaning tips

If you've been dreading the thought of spring cleaning, maybe we can change your mind. Follow these six tips to declutter, deep clean and have fun while doing it.

Nanny princesses

You don't have to go to Disney World anymore to be a princess, as long as you can care for children. See the job posting from a family in England looking to give a salary to a nanny who doesn't mind playing the princess part.

Start of spring

It's been a pretty wet and chilly week, but the official start of spring is bringing a warmup with it. Get the full forecast to find out when sunshine-filled days return.

