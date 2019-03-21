Happening now: 911 calls detail panic after kids hit on beach; first smokable medical marijuana sale

Take a break from March Madness and catch up on today's headlines.

Kids hit on beach

One day after a driver drove onto a beach in Volusia County, striking four children, calls to 911 detail the panic that unfolded in the moments after. Hear the calls and see the video of the car zipping across traffic.

UCF interim president

The UCF board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to keep the school's interim president until the university names it's next leader. Find out what other decisions were made and what it all means for the school's future.

Teachers with guns

A Florida House committee has passed a broad school safety bill that would expand an existing guardian program to allow classroom teachers to volunteer to carry weapons on campus if local school boards approve. Get the details on the legislation and what leaders are saying about it.

Smokable medical marijuana

Days after the ban on smokable medical marijuana was lifted, the first sale of its kind has been made. Find out where the smokable medical marijuana was purchased and watch the transaction take place.

#FloridaManChallenge

It was only a matter of time until Florida Man took the entire internet by storm, like he's been doing for Floridians since the beginning of time. Search "Florida Man" and your birthday to get in on the challenge that's getting a lot of laughs.

Here comes the sun

After a chilly few days, temperatures are warming back up to kick off the spring season. Find out how long the beautiful weather is expected to last.

