News 6 Now: Parkland survivor with PTSD ends life; high rip current risks through weekend

You made it through the work week. Take a second to catch up on today's headlines before you start your weekend.

Parkland survivor dies

A recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduate who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after the mass shooting there last year ended her own life this week, according to a report. Read more about her story and how you can get help for anyone who might be suffering from depression or other mental illness.

Teen lured to Florida

A Florida man was arrested on allegations of raping a girl whom he met online and whom he purchased an Uber trip from San Antonio, according to authorities. See the charges he's facing and what police say he told the girl to get her there.

Breast milk needed

Support is pouring into an Orange County birthing center that asked for donations after a mother died giving birth. Share the story and find out how you can help.

Cocktail-mixing truck

If you see a huge, yellow mixing truck driving along Orlando roads, it could possibly be full of whiskey drinks. See the stops the Monkey Shoulder Mixer has planned in the Orlando area.

Weekend events

Looking to take a break from March Madness by getting out on the town this weekend? Browse our list of events happening in Central Florida this weekend.

Beach forecast

The first weekend of spring in Central Florida is looking splendid, but be aware: The waters may be rough. Get the full forecast to plan your beach trip and what you need to know about rip current risks.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.