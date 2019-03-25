WATCH News 6 Now: Bump stock ban takes effect Tuesday; avocados recalled over listeria concerns

A bump stock is installed on an AK-47 with a 30 round magazine at Good Guys Gun and Range on February 21, 2018 in Orem, Utah. The bump stock is a device when installed allows a semi-automatic to fire at a rapid rate much like a fully…

It's the start of another work week, which comes with a fresh batch of Monday news and weather.

Sandy Hook dad dies

Days after former and current students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took their own lives, the father of a Sandy Hook victim has died of an apparent suicide. Read their stories and find out how you can get help for someone dealing with the aftermath of tragedies.

Bump stock ban

The federal ban on bump stocks goes into effect Tuesday and the Department of Justice is offering tips on how owners should respond. See the action officials want you to take by Tuesday.

Taxing soda?

Physicians' groups are calling for taxes on sugar-sweetened drinks in hopes of limiting kids' access to the sugary beverages. Explore their ideas and tell us whether you think they'd be successful.

Avocado recall

Beware, avo lovers. A Southern California company is recalling whole avocados sold in Florida over fears of listeria contamination. Get the latest on the recall.

K-9 policing history

Have you ever wondered how K-9 officers got their start? News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero has the history of K-9 policing in Monday's edition of "Ask Trooper Steve."

Changes coming soon

After a sunshine-filled weekend and warm weather start to the week, changes are coming to Central Florida. Get the full forecast to help plan your week.

