WATCH News 6 Now: Money-saving sites for prescription drugs; rain, cooldown to hit Central Florida

'Empire' actor cleared?

Attorneys for actor Jussie Smollett say charges alleging he lied to authorities about a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped. Read the statement from his attorney saying his record "has been wiped clean."

Accused murderer trial

After denying the state's motion to proceed to trial without further delay under Florida's new victim's rights law, an Orange County judge has set the date of the first trial for accused double murderer Markeith Loyd to Sept. 30. See what was discussed in Tuesday's hearing and what it means for Loyd's trial.

Voice to opioid addiction

After losing their 18-year-old daughter to opioid overdose, timeshare mogul David Siegel and his wife, Jacqueline Siegel, are shedding light on addiction. Find out what their daughter shared in her diary that could save lives in their new book, "Victoria's Voice."

Driving Change in Florida

News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared his story in Tallahassee Tuesday in hopes that elected officials would move forward with a bill aimed at ending distracted driving in Florida. Get the details on the bill and what it means to Austin personally.

Money-saving sites

Drug companies raised prices on more than 250 prescription drugs this year, but that doesn't mean you should spend a fortune to get the medication you need. See the list of websites that could help you cut costs on medication.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld

Have you missed Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the crew? Don't worry, they're making their debut at SeaWorld Orlando this week. Find out when Sesame Street opens at the theme park and get an inside look at what you can expect.

Adult-only resort

Need an adult-only vacation after spending spring break with the kids? See the first adult-only, all-inclusive resort to open in the Florida Keys and how you can book a stay.

Weather changes

After a few warm, dry days, some big changes are coming to Central Florida. Get the full forecast to see how much temperatures will drop by Wednesday and when you can expect rain.

