WATCH News 6 Now: Videos capture hail showers in Central Florida; heat returns soon

Holy hail. Did you see that crazy weather this morning? If you didn't, we have pictures and any other big stories you may have missed.

Snow in Florida?

If you had woken up to some of the white-covered ground Central Floridians saw Wednesday morning, you may have thought it snowed in the Sunshine State. See the hail and heavy rain that soaked the area.

Emotional interview

Recently released video shows an emotional confrontation between a triple murder suspect accused of killing his Chuluota family and his surviving brother. Watch the interview and hear the victim's emotional plea for answers.

'Sesame Street' at SeaWorld

Elmo's world has officially made its way to Central Florida with the opening of SeaWorld's latest attraction. See what you can expect at "Sesame Street" during your next visit to the park.

Hazelnut M&Ms

It's a Nutella lover's dream: Hazelnut M&Ms are now a thing. Find out when the candy will hit store shelves.

More changes

Temperatures took a dip Wednesday amid the wet weather, but the heat is set to return shortly. Get the full forecast to see when temperatures will spike again in the Orlando area.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.