WATCH News 6 Now: SunPass contractor fined for failed upgrades; dangerous conditions at beaches

It's Fri-nally here. You're just one serving of headlines away from the weekend.

SunPass problems

The Florida governor and the state transportation secretary are taking action against the SunPass contractor who botched the toll payment system's upgrade last summer. Find out how much they're fining Conduent and what the governor is saying about it.

Deputy, K-9 hurt

A Florida deputy and a K-9 officer are recovering after being shot during the search for a suspect. See how the incident unfolded and get an update on their conditions.

Face-eating attack

A former college student believed he was "half-dog, half-man" when he fatally attacked a man and woman in Florida, according to a newly released report. Get the other disturbing details the report revealed.

Crash into overpass

Traffic was a mess in Brevard County Friday morning after a large truck crashed into a State Road 528 overpass. See the damage that shut down traffic and what must be done before the bridge can reopen.

Successful spacewalk

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Friday to install batteries for a pair of solar arrays. See when another spacewalk and additional upgrades to the space station are expected.

Plan your weekend

Still looking for some fun around Central Florida this weekend? Get some inspiration with this list of events.

Beach forecast

The weather is shaping up to be beautiful this weekend but there will be some dangerous conditions at Central Florida beaches. See the full forecast and what warnings you may need to look out for on the water.

