WATCH News 6: Arrest raises questions about substitute teacher requirements; 30s return to forecast

Deadly tornadoes

An Alabama county is dealing with devastation after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Southeast, killing at least 23 people. Get the latest developments in the story and find out how the destruction unfolded.

Substitute charged

Parents are outraged over a 19-year-old substitute teacher accused of molesting students at Boggy Creek Elementary. Find out how parents were notified of the alleged incident and what it takes to become a substitute teacher in Central Florida.

Luke Perry dead

"Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry has died at 52 after suffering a massive stroke. Find out what the actor's publicist is saying about his death.

Tiger Woods injury

Golfing legend Tiger Woods announced Monday he has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando due to a neck injury. Read his full statement and his message to fans.

OIA terminal construction

A $2.8 billion project to build the South Terminal Complex is officially underway at Orlando International Airport. Find out when the work is expected to be finished and what it will add to the travel hub.

Last cold front?

It's time to unpack your sweaters at least one more time this season -- a cold front is coming to Central Florida. Find out when you could see temps in the 30s and how long the cold blast will last.

