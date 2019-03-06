WATCH News 6: Florida considers ban on all forms of distracted driving; more chill before 80s return

You're halfway through the workweek. Here's what you need to know on this Wednesday:

DST year-round?

Remember when former Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill into law to stay on daylight saving time all year? Well, we're still going to be changing our clocks this weekend. Find out why those changes aren't happening after all in the Sunshine State, and what Sen. Marco Rubio is doing in hopes of seeing year-round DST nationwide.

Distracted driving ban

Florida could outlaw drivers from putting on makeup, using smartphones, reading or other activities that distract them on the road, thanks to a new bill approved Wednesday by the Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee. Find out what it could mean for the future of Florida drivers.

R. Kelly speaks

The singer embattled in sexual abuse charges was adamant about his innocence in a new TV interview with "CBS This Morning's" Gayle King. Find out what led to the most heated moments caught on camera and how he's defending himself.

Bike Week 2019

One of motorcyclists' favorite weeks of the year is about to get underway in 2019. Get everything you need to know ahead of the annual Bike Week celebrations.

Pub Sub sale

Whether you prefer Italian, chicken tender or plain old turkey and cheese, most Floridians can get behind the Famous Publix sub -- especially if it's on sale. Find out when you can get your favorite sandwich for $5.99.

Chill continues -- for now

It was downright cold Wednesday, when feels-like temperatures dipped into the low 30s in the Orlando area. Don't worry, though. It won't last much longer. Get the full forecast to see when the 80s will return.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.