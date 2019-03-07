WATCH News 6: Fla. Senate votes to allow smokable medical marijuana; Crew Dragon's return to Earth

Happy Friday eve to you. Here's what you need to know for your Thursday:

Smokable marijuana

The Florida Senate approved a bill Thursday afternoon that would remove a ban on smoking medical marijuana. Find out what's next for the legislation and what it could mean for Florida patients.

Robert Kraft in court?

The owner of the New England Patriots has been ordered to appear in court later this month in connection with charges that he was soliciting another person to commit prostitution, according to documents. See why Robert Kraft's defense attorney says he may not be there.

Crew Dragon returns

The first human-rated commercial spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station is making its way back to Earth after being launched from Cape Canaveral last week. Find out what you need to know about the Crew Dragon's return.

UCF's new program

The transition from college to the workforce can be tough, but UCF is working to make it a bit easier on outgoing students with a new program. Get the details on the national initiative designed to bridge the gap.

Charlotte Russe closures

Another clothing store is shutting its doors amid financial struggles in the fashion world. See when and why Charlotte Russe is closing all of its stores, including many in Central Florida.

'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge

The moment "Star Wars" and Disney fans alike have been waiting for is here: the opening dates of "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios has been announced. Find out when you can board the Millennium Falcon and get a sneak peek of what to expect.

Warmup underway

It's been a chilly few days in the Orlando area, but temperatures are finally warming back up. See how warm it will get in time for the weekend and whether you should expect rain.

