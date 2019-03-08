WATCH News 6 Now: How Osceola officials told parents about substitute's arrest; Bike Week 2019 guide

It's (finally) Friday. Here's what you need to know before you start your weekend.

Osceola substitute

Dr. Debra Pace, superintendent of the Osceola School District, said Friday that more than 200 parents have been personally contacted and at least 120 students have been interviewed following a substitute teacher's arrest on molestation charges. Get the latest on the investigation and how the school district is responding.

Crew Dragon returns

If you missed the remarkable return to Earth of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule Friday morning, don't worry. See the first human-rated commercial spacecraft to dock at the ISS splash down in the Atlantic.

Bike Week 2019

It's a big week for motorcyclists in Central Florida and beyond. Get the complete guide to Bike Week 2019 kicking off this weekend in Daytona Beach.

Move Florida's capital?

Should Orlando be Florida's state capital? State Sen. Kevin Rader wants Florida to study the possibility, according to a report. See the bill he introduced that would explore moving it from Tallahassee and tell us whether you agree.

Seasonal allergy solutions

Are a runny nose and itchy eyes problems for you come spring? Check out this list of nine ways to beat seasonal allergies without medication.

Weekend fun

If you're looking to have a good time this weekend, Central Florida -- as usual -- is the place to be. Get outside and enjoy these 15 events happening in the Orlando area.

Sunshine, blue skies

Is winter finally over? You may think so when you feel temperatures reach the mid-80s this weekend. See the full forecast to plan your weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.