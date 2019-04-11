WATCH News 6 Now: Authorities search for missing children out of Marion County; Volusia deputy shot

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Robert Dean Jr., 7-year-old Zayden Slater and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley, who deputies say were last seen April 4 with their mother.

Volusia deputy shot

An armed carjacking leads to a chase in Volusia County.

A Volusia County deputy was grazed on his forehead by a bullet Thursday during a chase that began after a woman was carjacked outside her home in Deltona, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. Get the latest on the developing story.

Missing children

Authorities are searching for 12-year-old Robert Dean Jr., 7-year-old Zayden Slater and 5-year-old Lilith Kelley, who deputies say were last seen April 4 with their mother.

Marion County deputies are searching for three children they say were last seen with their mother a week ago. Share their pictures and find out why deputies say they're endangered.

Falcon Heavy launch

After a scrub Wednesday left spectators on the Space Coast bummed out, SpaceX will try again Thursday evening to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket. Find out when the window opens and if the weather is expected to cooperate.

Carnival cruises

After the cruise line illegally dumped oil into the ocean from its Princess Cruises ships, a federal judge is threatening to stop Carnival ships from docking in the U.S. See what the judge had to say about the potential punishment and how soon she could make a decision on it.

Amazon eavesdropping?

Amazon via CNN

We know Alexa is listening when we talk to an Echo device, but did you know an Amazon employee may also be hearing your conversations? Find out why employees are listening in and how you can opt out of Amazon using voice recordings.

Aquatica's new ride

Photo courtesy of Aquatica Orlando

Ahead of its newest attraction opening Friday, Aquatica Orlando gave a sneak peek of the KareKare Curl on Thursday. Get an inside look at the two-passenger water slide and the details on its grand opening.

It's hot, hot, hot

The heat is on in Central Florida, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees through the rest of the week. See the full forecast to find out when rain could cool things off a bit.

