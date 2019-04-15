WATCH News 6 Now: Flames rip through Notre Dame Cathedral; highs return to 90 this week

Flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the…

Another day, another serving of headlines from News 6. Here's what you need to know this Monday:

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

The world has been watching as firefighters battle a massive blaze at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. See the flames and the devastating impact they're having on the building.

Triple-slaying details

Authorities have released new information about the man accused of killing his parents and brother at their Chuluota home earlier this year. Find out what documents reveal about his alleged relationship with a woman he met on a webcam site and how investigators say it affected his actions.

Cruise ship rescues

A carnival cruise rescued 23 people who had been adrift for days in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Coast Guard. Learn how the group ended up in the water and how the ship was able to pull off the save.

Tax Day deals

April 15 is finally here, which means it's time to file your taxes if you haven't. But it's also a time to cash in on some cheap food and freebies. Find out how you can save with a list of Tax Day deals.

Lip sync battle

Social media has been a fan of the lip sync battles involving first responders, and Central Florida residents could soon have the chance to support their local firefighters in a nationwide competition. See the video that has Orange County firefighters in the running for a CBS competition and cast your vote to help them earn their spot.

Guide to aromatherapy

Are you considering aromatherapy but don't know where to start? Let us break it down for you with our complete guide to essential oils.

Slight cooldown

After a steamy weekend, temperatures dropped just a bit Monday in Central Florida, but the heat is set to return soon. Find out when temperatures will hit 90 again and when rain returns to the forecast.

