WATCH News 6 Now: Florida bill would raise smoking, vaping age; more changes on I-4

Take a minute on this Tuesday to get caught up on the headlines of the day.

Notre Dame fire

Getty Images Smoke and flames rise from Notre Dame Cathedral on April 15, 2019, in Paris.

After hours of battling the flames, firefighters were able to put out a massive blaze Monday at the Notre Dame Cathedral, but not before most of the 850-year-old building was destroyed in the fire. Get an update on everything we know about the fire so far and how it unfolded.

Raise smoking age?

FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K. 1970: President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law, requiring the surgeon general's warnings on tobacco products and banning cigarette advertisements on television and radio in the United States, effective…

Should the age to smoke or vape in Florida be raised from 18 to 21? It would be under legislation just approved by a state House committee. Find out more about the measure and tell us whether you support it by voting in our poll.

I-4 changes

If you thought driving on I-4 was already a headache, you'll want to brace yourself for more changes. See the eastbound exits that are temporarily merging as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project and how it could affect your commute.

Microblading disaster

A woman born without eyebrows got much more than she'd hoped for during her botched microblading procedure. Get a look at the nightmare that left her with four eyebrows and how she fixed the mistake.

Dream tiny homes

You've probably saved dozens of them on Pinterest, but the tiny house phenomenon has become reality for some Central Floridians. See the fascinating affordable housing option and find out why some prefer tiny homes over typical ones.

Cookie recall

(Credit: Chips Ahoy)

It's a chocolate chip lover's worst fear: Their favorite box of Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies are being recalled. Find out why the company wants you to check your snack cabinet and which packages should be tossed.

Easter forecast

The Sunshine State has certainly lived up to its name Tuesday, and the weather is expected to cooperate again for Easter weekend. See if rain will be a factor before then and how hot temperatures will be throughout the week.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.