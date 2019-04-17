WATCH News 6 Now: Time's 2019 list of most influential people; when to see April's full pink moon

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

There's a lot to cover on this Thursday. Here's what's making headlines:

Columbine threat suspect

Jefferson County Sheriff via CNN Sol Pais

The Florida woman accused of making threats to Columbine High School 20 years after a mass shooting took place at the Colorado school has been found dead. Get the latest on the developing story.

Notre Dame fire damage

Getty Images Damage caused to Notre Dame Cathedral is seen the day after a major fire on April 15, 2019, in Paris.

Days after a fire devastated Notre Dame de Paris, officials say the Catholic cathedral could be closed up to six years. See what lies ahead as plans to repair the historic structure are discussed.

Mueller report breakdown

CNN Video

After years of investigating, the public is expected to get its first look at special counsel Robert Mueller's nearly 400-page report on whether there was any interference in the 2016 election. Get the full guide to the report to find out what exactly it is and what's in it.

Robert Kraft investigation

Getty Images Robert Kraft

Prosecutors in the case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft say they plan to release pixelated video of Kraft receiving sexual services at a Florida day spa. Find out how Kraft's legal team has responded to the decision.

Time's most influential

Getty Images Tiger Woods during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Georgia.

What do Taylor Swift, Tiger Woods and Nancy Pelosi have in common? They've just been named some of Time magazine's most influential people. See who else made the annual list.

Full pink moon

Associated Press

The April full pink moon is almost upon us and while it will be a sight to see, don't expect to see a different color in the night sky. Get the true meaning behind it and details on when you can see it.

Severe weather threat?

A few more nice, warm days are standing between Central Florida and the possibility of severe weather. Find out when storms could show up and how long they could last.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.