Trending: Hailstorms break records in Brevard; rain returns Friday

Record-setting weather

Remember those crazy hailstorms that made it look like it snowed in Central Florida? They broke records in Brevard. See why it was the most significant hailstorm in the county's recorded history.

Volusia sheriff

Mike Chitwood, the sheriff of Volusia County, announced Thursday he plans to run for re-election in 2020. Get the details on his announcement.

Falcon Heavy launch

The massive rocket could launch again as soon as this weekend and the Falcon Heavy is expected to draw crowds once again. See the warnings being issued about traffic on the Space Coast.

Orlando Icon renamed

What do the Orlando Eye, ICON Orlando, and The Wheel all have in common? They've all been used to refer to the giant rotating device in Orlando's tourist district. Find out when and why the attraction is being renamed again.

Bathroom necessities

Is running out of toilet paper the worst thing ever or is it the worst thing ever? See how Charmin is helping you avoid that crisis by rolling out its new "forever roll."

Camel for cause

A camel caught dancing on the 408 last month went viral for his great moves, but did you know he's also known for the work he does for a good cause? Find out how Sir Gus is raising money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Changes to come soon

Hope you've enjoyed this beautiful weather because rain is set to return Friday. Get the full forecast to see if rain will impact your weekend.

