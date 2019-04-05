WATCH News 6 Now: Seminole High School vandalized overnight; license-free fishing weekend

It's finally Friday. Let's kick off your weekend with today's top stories.

Legoland lawsuit

The family of a 9-year-old boy with prosthetic legs filed suit Wednesday against Legoland after they were told by ride attendants he could not ride some of the attractions. Get the details on the lawsuit and how the park is responding.

Dangerous I-4 changes

More changes are showing up on I-4 just days after a new off-ramp opened in downtown Orlando, and they're causing drivers to make dangerous and illegal turns. See what transportation officials are saying about the traffic issue.

UCF QB's recovery

Despite his gruesome injury last season that many believed marked the end of his career, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton says he's confident he'll play football again. Hear more about his recovery in an emotional interview on News 6 at 5 p.m.

Seminole school graffiti

Officials are looking to identify five people caught on camera Thursday night vandalizing multiple buildings at Seminole High School. See the damage done on campus and what school leaders are saying about it.

License-free fishing

Typically, you have to be licensed to fish in Florida, except for on days wildlife officials deem license-free days, which are happening this weekend. Find out where you can fish without a license and for how long.

Spring fever in Central Florida

Seasonal events are in bloom across the Orlando area as spring has officially sprung. Browse our list of activities happening this weekend.

Weekend forecast

Friday morning lived up to the saying, "April showers bring may flowers," but with some thunder and lightning in the mix. See what's on tap for Central Florida through the weekend.

