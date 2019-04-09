WATCH News 6 Now: Storms strike Central Florida; how to weigh in on state's education standards

It's not been the prettiest of Tuesdays, and the weather could soon look worse. Here's what you need to know:

Scattered storms

A front approaching Central Florida is expected to bring heavy rain and the chance for severe storms with it Tuesday afternoon. Get a look at the radar to see when and how weather will affect you.

School safety

A group of students at Flagler Palm Coast High School is getting results by forming the "Bulldog Patrol" in an effort to protect and prepare their fellow classmates for active shooter incidents.

A group of students who took it upon themselves to make their Flagler County high school safer spoke Tuesday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise. See the original report from News 6 that landed them in Tuesday's meeting and how they hope to continue improving school safety.

Education standards

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier this year that he was abolishing Common Core in Florida schools, but now that it's been eliminated, the state must decide on new standards for the education system. Find out how you can voice your concerns and weigh in on the future of Florida schools.

Dawkins to the draft

UCF guard Aubrey Dawkins has officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft -- a loss for the Knights but a gain for whichever team scoops him. Get a look at his statistics from the past season.

Magic: Then vs. now

The Orlando Magic are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2012. Needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Take a look at the way things were the last time the Magic found themselves in this position.

Easter portraits

Pets are part of the family, but it's not always possible to smuggle them to your Easter Bunny photo shoot at your local mall. Don't worry, PetSmart is here to help. Find out when the store is offering free photos for your family, including its furry members.

