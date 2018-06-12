WATCH News 6 Now: New details in deadly hostage situation; 2 years after Pulse tragedy

48 names of the victims are on display at the memorial out of respect for one victim's family they were not named in the memorial. Photo: Emilee Speck/WKMG

Victims of hostage situation

News 6 is learning more about the lives lost in Monday's deadly hostage situation in Orlando. Find out who the four children killed were and how you can help their families as they mourn.

We're also expecting an update on the condition of the officer left critically injured after he was shot by the suspect late Sunday. Find out more about his injuries and hear how his colleagues describe him.

Pulse: 2 years later

It's been two years since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. See how the city is honoring the lives of the 49 people killed in the tragedy and take a look at how things have changed since then. News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval also recalls how difficult it was to cover the tragedy that took place in his beloved city.

Murder suspect in court

Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd appeared in court Tuesday after filing a motion seeking to have the prosecutor removed from his case. Find out what the judge said about Loyd's request in court.

Disney World discount

Getting more than half off a ticket to your favorite Disney park sounds too good to be true, but we're here to tell you it's not -- for now. See how you can save on your next theme park visit and how little it'll cost you to bring a friend or two.

Amber Alert changes

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is updating its Amber Alert public notification system to offer new ways to receive alerts. Get details on the updated system and what you can expect to see.

Man vs. ducklings

A man is facing charges after police say he beat four ducks, including three ducklings, to death with a stick. Get the full story and hear the 911 call.

North Korean summit

A series of historic moments took place when President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the first summit Tuesday, which later led to the signing of a statement between the two. Learn more about what took place at the summit and read the full text of the signed statement.

Big Brevard improvements

Federal officials just approved $35 million to give the Space Coast a facelift. Find out how leaders plan to spend the big bucks and whether any big improvement projects are in the works.

