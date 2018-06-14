WATCH NEWS 6: New details in deadly hostage situation; Die-in event at Disney?

Hostage situation update

New details have been released about the deaths of four children Monday who died during a hostage situation. Find out what detectives are learning during their investigation.

Allegiant flights canceled

Allegiant Air has canceled several upcoming flights in Florida due to new aircraft delivery delays. See a full list of cancellations to find out if you’ll be affected.

Eustis police shooting

Authorities are learning new details about a shooting at an Auto Zone that left a 21-year-old man dead and a Eustis police officer injured. Find out what police say the man told store employees before the gunfire.

Remembering boy killed by gator

It’s been two years since 2-year-old Lane Graves was dragged underwater and killed by an alligator near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. Get an update on how his family is remembering the boy.

Surprise of a lifetime

A father suffering from Alzheimer’s disease was brought to tears when he received the surprise of a baseball lover’s lifetime ahead of Father’s Day. Watch the heartwarming surprise from his son.

Orlando house fire

An elderly woman died inside an Orlando home that caught fire Thursday morning, firefighters said. Follow updates as officials work to determine the cause of the fire.

Father’s Day freebies

Father’s Day is just days away and you’re probably thinking of ways to spoil dad without breaking the bank. We’ve got you covered. See how you can get in on free and discounted food and fun.

Spirit airlines

The airline announced new flights into Orlando International Airport that will be available later this year. Find out when and where you can fly with the additions.

Disney die-in?

The group National Die-In appears to be plotting their next visit. Find out why it seems the group is planning to make an appearance at Disney World.

Oviedo burglary arrest

A Winter Park man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a burglary and fatal shooting, deputies said. Find out how he’s believed to be linked to the crimes.

Osceola burglary spree

An Osceola man accused of being involved in 25 burglaries that spanned across two counties. Find out how deputies found the suspect to arrest him.

More wet weather

A system in the tropics is bringing more wet weather to the Orlando area. Get the full Father’s Day forecast and find out whether the rain will slow down in time to celebrate dad.

