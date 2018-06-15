WATCH News 6 Now: Coaster derailment; Father's Day freebies; lighter sentence for Winter Park teens

Coaster derailment

Officials are working to find out what caused a roller coaster to derail Thursday in Daytona Beach just hours after it passed an inspection. Watch the intense rescue and learn more about the victims injured during the incident.

Teens in court

Two teenagers convicted of beating a Winter Park High School student to death in 2016 were ordered to juvenile sanctions Friday, dramatically reducing the length of their sentences. Hear what the judge told the teens during their appearances.

Father's Day freebies

Want to spoil dad without breaking the bank? It's possible. See what spots in the Orlando area are offering discounts in honor of the holiday.

Officer's condition

It's been five days since an Orlando officer was shot and left in critical condition before a hostage situation later ended in the deaths of four children. See how the fundraising efforts for both the officer's and the children's families are working.

Missing Clermont man

Authorities have identified remains found in Clermont as those of a man who was reported missing this year but had not been seen since 2015. Get the latest on the investigation and find out why his wife was named a person of interest in the case.

World Cup

The World Cup is dominating the sports conversation these days, and it’s not just about the 2018 games. Hear what the CEO of the Central Florida Sports Commission had to say about the possibility of international soccer returning to Orlando.

Controversial card

Was a card sold at Target wishing "baby daddy" a happy Father's Day racially offensive? Tell us what you think by voting in News 6's poll.

Doughnut driver

The driver accused of leaving doughnuts on the lawn of a Brevard elementary school has been arrested. See the damage done by the wild driving.

Manafort jailed

President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, will await his trial for foreign lobbying charges from jail. Get an update on the big news out of Washington.

Father's Day forecast

Storms are on tap through Father's Day weekend in the Orlando area, but it's not expected to be a complete washout of a weekend. Get the full forecast and see how the wet weather could affect your plans to celebrate dad.

