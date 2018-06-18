Trending on News 6: Update on roller coaster victims; reaction to immigration policy

Coaster update

The Orlando-based law firm Morgan and Morgan is discussing the potential of a lawsuit following the derailment of a popular roller coaster in Daytona Beach last week. Hear what the attorneys said about what could come next.

Immigration policy

Some people are speaking out about the enforcement of President Trump's immigration policy. Find out what people are saying and weigh in on the controversial topic.

Bondsman chase

A Cocoa man led a bail bondsman on a chase into Rockledge Monday afternoon, authorities said. Get an update on the multiple crashes that were reported.

Hot car arrest

Calls to 911 detail the moment a mother told authorities her 3-year-old daughter was missing after she left her in the car following a liquor store run, deputies said. Find out what charges she's facing and how authorities said it happened.

Space force

President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the U.S. military known as the Space Force during the National Space Council meeting Monday at the White House. Learn everything News 6 knows about the branch thus far.

'Incredibles 2' warning

Moviegoers seeing Disney's "Incredibles 2" might notice some health-related warning signs posted regarding the film. Find out why several fans said some scenes could be concerning for certain viewers.

Jellyfish stings

At least 250 jellyfish stings were reported Sunday at Volusia County beaches, making about 2,050 stings in the last nine days, officials said. Find out how to treat the stings if one happens to get you.

Trooper tweet

An Indiana state trooper is going viral after he posted about pulling over a woman who driving slowly in the left lane. See the reaction he's getting from people across the country and read what News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero had to say about it.

Osceola detour

Partin Settlement Road is closed for widening and pipe repairs at U.S. 192 near the tax collector's office. Find out when the work is set to be finished.

