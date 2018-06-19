WATCH News 6 Now: Funeral set for children killed in hostage situation; immigration debate continues

Immigration issues

Amid plenty of controversy over the U.S. immigration policy, the White House released numbers showing how many children are left illegally unattended at the borders. See a full breakdown of the numbers and hear what lawmakers are saying about the policy.

Missing baby

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 3-week-old boy who has been missing since Sunday, officials said. Get the latest on the search for the infant.

Children's funeral

The family of four children killed in a daylong hostage situation last week announced plans for a funeral service this weekend. Find out when and where it will be held and how you can offer your support.

Coaster questions

Many questions are being asked following the derailment of a roller coaster in Daytona Beach just hours after the ride was inspected. See what officials do know and what questions News 6 is still pushing to have answered.

Volusia manager

Council members voted Tuesday to relieve County Manager Jim Dinneen of his duties effective Friday. Learn more about what happened in the meeting and who's set to take over his responsibilities.

Headless gator

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating after a decapitated alligator was found in Palm Bay Monday. Hear how the woman who found the headless reptile stumbled upon it.

Puerto Rico crisis

Gov. Rick Scott was in Puerto Rico Tuesday to offer economic advice months after Hurricane Maria damaged the island. Find out what he suggested and get an update on the island's recovery.

Gator in gas station

Authorities are searching for two people after an injured alligator was dumped inside a Florida Wawa store. Get the full story and an update on the search for the suspects.

Rapper killed

A troubled South Florida rapper was fatally shot during what authorities said appeared to be an attempted robbery. Find out what investigators said led to XXXTentacion's death.

"Big Brother" star

The 20th season of the CBS hit summer reality show "Big Brother" debuts soon, and Central Florida viewers will have a person to root for right out of the gate. Meet Faysal Shafaat and tune in to see if he was what it takes.

Road-trip state

Florida isn't just known for it's beautiful beaches or crazy news stories, it's also now known as one of the best states to take a road trip, according to WalletHub. See what spot the state earned and who took home the cake.

Scorching temps

It's hot out there, Central Florida, and it feels even hotter than temps will show. Find out how you can beat the heat and stay cool this summer.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.