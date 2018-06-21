WATCH News 6 Now: 911 calls released in Orlando hostage situation; Supreme Court sales tax ruling

Hostage 911 calls

Newly released calls to 911 detail the panic the mother of four children killed in a hostage situation last week felt as she tried calling for help. Hear the calls and get a full timeline of how the tragedy unfolded.

Fundraiser for officer

The officer shot through the door during the hostage situation in Orlando is still in critical condition and the community is coming together raise money as he fights to recover. Find out how you can help his family during the difficult time.

Fruitland Park murder

Authorities detailed the detective work that led to the arrest of three men accused of murdering a man in Fruitland Park in April. Find out what key pieces of evidence helped them connect the dots.

Sales tax

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that states can compel retailers to collect sales taxes even if they don't have a physical presence in the state. Read more on the decision and find out how it could affect you.

Summer solstice

Summer is known for shorter nights and longer days -- the longest of them being the summer solstice, which falls on Thursday this year. But do you know what the summer solstice really is? Get a full explanation and find out its significance and how it's celebrated.

Deputy reunion

A photo getting attention on Twitter captured the moment a Seminole County deputy reunited with the 3-year-old girl he saved from a hot car earlier this week. Find the sweet story and see the heartwarming picture.

FedEx driver dead

The driver of a FedEx truck was killed Wednesday after a part from a semitruck flew through his windshield and fatally struck him, troopers said. See the busy scene and get the full story.

HHN addition

One of Orlando's favorite fall attractions is getting even scarier with Halloween Horror Night's announcement of its newest scare house. Learn the newly revealed theme and find out when it will be open to guests.

Largest swimming lesson

Swimmers and future swimmers from all over Central Florida participated in the ninth annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson Thursday. See the pictures and learn more about the event.

Summer storms

Storms were streaming through the Orlando area Thursday on the first official day of summer. Get the full forecast and check the live radar to see how they could impact weather where you live.

