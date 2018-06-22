Watch News 6 Now: Puerto Rico evacuees in housing crisis; SunPass outage continues

A group of displaced Puerto Ricans gathers at an Orlando area hotel on Friday, June 22, 2018 to ask Florida Gov. Rick Scott to find a permanent housing solution before federal aid runs out. (Photo: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

Evacuees ask Scott to help them find permanent housing

FEMA’s Transitional Shelter Assistance, known as the TSA program, will end permanently at the end of June for the estimated 1,651 Puerto Rican evacuee families living in Florida and 27 other states. Click here to see what they say needs to be done to find affordable housing by the June 30 deadline.

SunPass problems linger after system upgrade

The Florida Department of Transportation is waiving all SunPass late fees and penalties due to lingering problems with a website and mobile app update. The system has accumulated toll charges for customer accounts since the system maintenance began on June 1.



String of DeLand car burglaries

After more than a dozen smash-and-grab car burglaries in recent weeks, DeLand police officials are warning residents to stay vigilant and also to remove valuables from their vehicles.

The most recent incident was reported overnight Wednesday in the Crystal Cove area, marking the 18th break-in since May 24. See a map of the break-ins here and how to protect your vehicle.

No prosecution for teens who watched man drown

A group of teenagers accused of filming and mocking a man as he drowned in a pond at a Cocoa park won't be prosecuted for failing to get the man help in his final moments, officials from the Brevard County State Attorney's Office said Friday. See why the State Attorney's Office won't be filing charges here.

Florida election qualifying deadline

Candidates running for a Florida elected official in the 2018 races were required to file their qualifying paperwork with the Division of Elections by Friday at noon. See who qualified by noon.



Woman missing after truck got stuck in Volusia wildlife area

Deputies said Nikki Shriver, 30, was driving a tan 1997 Toyota pickup truck in the area of 595 Gopher Ridge Road and Old DeLand Road on Friday when the vehicle got stuck around 5 a.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found the truck around 1 p.m. but Shriver has not been located. Continue following this developing story here.

