WATCH News 6 Now: Orlando dad says day care burned baby; Buzz Aldrin sues family

Day care burns

Authorities are investigating an Orlando day care center after a man says his 10-month-old son was burned while in its care. Get the latest on the investigation from News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes.

Plane into ditch

A twin-engine plane went off a runway Monday and into a ditch at the Orlando Executive Airport. See the nail-biting video of the moment it entered the water-filled ditch.

Windermere mom killed

New details have been released in the investigation into why a man shot his mother, Orange County deputies say. Get an update on the story from News 6 reporter Mark Lehman.

Shooting near UCF

Authorities are encouraging students to be careful when engaging in sales that begin online after a shooting took place at an apartment complex near the University of Central Florida. See the tips they're asking students and residents to keep in mind.

Immigration update

Debates continue swirling around the Trump administration's immigration policy after a weekend of protests near the U.S.-Mexico border. Find out why the president says he doesn't regret signing his latest immigration order.

Autism-friendly park

Construction on a Kissimmee park designed for children with autism and other sensory disorders is officially underway. Hear when work is expected to be complete on the new project and where it will be located.

Buzz Aldrin lawsuit

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing his two of his children, according to reports released over the weekend. Find out why his attorney says Aldrin is suing for "control of his life."

Miscarriage prescription

A woman is criticizing Walgreen's on social media after she says a pharmacist refused to fill her prescription for a medication meant to induce miscarriages after doctors said her 9-week-old fetus was no longer developing. See what she's saying about the chain and its morals.

Gator crosses road

Why did the women cross the road? To help the alligator get to the other side. Watch as the pair stop traffic on an Orlando-area road to make sure the reptile arrives safely.

Florida wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire that began Sunday night damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in a Florida county. Find out how many homes were affected by the blaze.

Man on hood

You see lots of crazy things when driving through Florida, but a man on the hood of a passing vehicle traveling at highway speeds is not usually one of them. It happened, though, and it was all caught on video here.

Monday storm chances

The summer-like pattern of hot temperatures and afternoon storms continues Monday. Get the full forecast for the Orlando area.

