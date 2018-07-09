WATCH News 6 Now: Disney worker death investigation; ATV kidnapping

Disney death

A Walt Disney World cast member died while on the job Monday morning. Find out what News 6 is learning about the ongoing investigation into his death.

Cave rescue

Some of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand for more than two weeks have been rescued, bringing some hope to those who have been watching from across the world. Find out how long officials think it will be before all the boys are freed.

UCF groping

Security on campus is being increased at the University of Central Florida after a woman said she was groped early Sunday near a classroom building. Get the latest on the investigation into the incident.

Guardian training

Training for armed school guardians in Volusia County got underway Monday. Find out how they're prepping the employees and what exactly the job of a school guardian will entail.

SCOTUS pick

President Donald Trump says he's close to making a decision on who will be his Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Find out who he's considering for the job and when he's expected to make the announcement.

Facial recognition

Orlando police announced Monday that the department plans to continue testing facial recognition software using city cameras as part of an Amazon Web Services pilot program. Find out what that could mean and what's expected to come of the program.

Fatal fire

A young girl was killed in an Orlando house fire over the weekend and her grandmother was left severely burned. Find out what fire crews said could be to blame for the girl's death and how they're working to prevent similar cases in the future.

ATV kidnapping

A Florida man on an ATV is accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl who used to be his neighbor, trying to kiss her and giving her alcohol and cigarettes, according to deputies. See the charges he's facing.

Gator pose

When deputies assisted with the capturing of a 13-foot alligator, they had to stop to take a picture. See the giant reptile they said had to be the biggest gator they've responded to in 20 years.

Tropical activity

What was Hurricane Beryl has now dissipated, but its remnants are still impacting Puerto Rico. Learn more about the damage it's causing for island that's still working to repair damages left by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

