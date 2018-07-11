News 6 at 6 -- 7/11/18

A teenage boy was bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday. Learn more about his injuries and what officials know about the shark now.

Fatal stabbing

A man arrested in Virginia told authorities where they could find a woman he murdered, police said. Find out where and how the woman's body was found and what charges the man is now facing.

Brevard waters

Tests are being conducted Wednesday on the waters at a Brevard County high school after a group of women who were diagnosed with cancer found odd similarities between their histories. See what officials are looking for and what the woman say could be behind a potential cancer cluster.

Home anchoring

After the 2004 hurricane season, Florida changed the standards set for the anchoring of mobile homes. See the new requirements and find out how you can apply for a free program to get the help you need if your mobile home was built before 1999.

Nudist resort

Ever wonder what it's like to live in the buff? Well, here's your chance. Find out what local resort is holding a nude open house this weekend.

Microblading nightmare

Eyebrow "microblading" is one of the hottest new beauty trends, as women are all over social media showing off perfect brows, but one woman is sharing the story of why she'll never do it again. Hear her warning and see the injuries left on her face after the procedure.

Academy firing

A manager at a Florida Academy Sports store is left without a job after he tried to stop a man accused of trying to steal guns from the store. Find out what company officials said led to his firing and see what his attorneys are saying about it.

World Population Day

July 11 is World Population Day and is meant to raise awareness on the world's growing population. See this year's theme and find out everything you need to know about the day.

Rapper's death

A second suspect has been charged in the death of XXXTentacion, a rapper killed last month in South Florida. See what charges he's facing and how authorities found him.

Wednesday weather

Rain chances are still low in Central Florida, thanks to Hurricane Chris sucking moisture from the area. Get the full forecast and find out when rain chances are expected to increase.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.