WATCH News 6 Now: Build-A-Bear madness; you may have unclaimed cash

Lake Mary shooting

The family of an innocent bystander killed during a shootout outside a Lake Mary is speaking out. Hear how the family is remembering him.

Attempted luring

Deputies are searching for a man they say tried to lure a 5-year-old boy into his truck in Orange County. Hear the terrifying story from the boy's family members.

Launch towers

With the push of a button, twin towers at one of Cape Canaveral’s most storied launch sites tumbled to the ground Thursday morning. Watch the historical demolition all over again.

Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear stores across the country have been absolutely stuffed Thursday, with some even having to close their doors early. Learn more about the promotion that's bringing floods of people to the bear factories.

Papa John's

The founder of the popular pizza business Papa John's is out after he's accused of using a racial slur while handling business. Learn more about the alleged controversial comment that has him parting ways with the company.

Unclaimed cash

It's that time of year when the Orange County Clerk's Office attempts to notify the owners for thousands of unclaimed checks that went uncashed. Find out if you have cash waiting to be claimed.

Rolling lemon

Twitter users are absolutely mesmerized by a video that shows a bright yellow lemon rolling down a hill. See the video that capturing the attention of hundreds of thousands of people.

Ice Cream Day

Need a reason to celebrate this weekend? National Ice Cream Day is Sunday and we've got the inside scoop on free treats.

Fuel bladder

A Florida man built a hidden fuel bladder into his truck to hide more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel purchased with dozens of stolen and fraudulent credit cards, deputies said. Find out how he almost got away with it, but then didn't.

Rain returns soon

Rain chances remain low Thursday, but they are expected to increase again in time for the weekend, of course. Get the full forecast to help you plan your weekend.

