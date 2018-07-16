WATCH News 6 Now -- Amazon Prime Day deals; Winter Park teens sentenced

U.S.- Russia summit

President Donald Trump has declined to agree with the U.S. government's assessment that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, saying he can't see why Russia would get involved. Get the latest on Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amazon Prime Day

The deals began at 3 p.m. and are expected to last more than 24 hours. News 6 is showing you how to make the most of the Amazon Prime Day sales with these tips and tricks.

Amazon's website ran into some snags quickly Monday on its much-hyped Prime Day, an embarrassment for the tech company on the shopping holiday it created.

Winter Park sentencing

The two teens convicted in the 2016 beating death of a 15-year-old Winter Park boy were sentenced Monday to a Department of Juvenile Justice rehabilitation program. Hear the heartbreaking message Roger Trindade's mother had after the boys received their punishments.

'Demons' before death

An Eatonville man accused of killing a 30-year-old woman told police he thought he was attacking "demons inside his room" Saturday when he killed his friend. Find out more about the disturbing details found in the report.

Restaurant shooting

Deputies said a woman, along with a group of people, were at a party before they were followed by a man who eventually opened fire on them outside a Steak 'n Shake on West Colonial Drive. Get the description of the man deputies say they're looking for in the case.

New Music Monday

It's the day of the week that's dreaded by many when their alarm clocks ring for work, but for those who love News 6 and new music, it's the best day of the week. See the 5 songs and albums you should be listening to on this New Music Monday.

Power outage

A woman was having a bit too much fun when her bloody marys got the worst of her, causing her to crash into a power pole, authorities say. See the crash that left hundreds of people without power this weekend.

#TheCouch

This couch is getting more attention than you today. Don't believe me? See why this abandoned piece of furniture is trending on Facebook.

Being followed?

Do you ever fear someone may be following you while you're driving? News 6 Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve breaks down what you should do if you find yourself in that situation.

Stormy start

The workweek is off to a humid and stormy start Monday. Get the full forecast from the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team to help plan your week.

