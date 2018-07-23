WATCH News 6 Now: Storms continue after record rainfall; police look to return these stolen items

Road rage

Authorities continue to search for a driver who was involved in a fatal crash during a road rage incident in Brevard County. Get the latest on the investigation.

Storms continue

More storms are streaming into the Orlando area after a day of strong winds and heavy rains left damage in parts of Central Florida. Get the full forecast from News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Delayed flights

Because of the storms, several Orlando-bound flights were rerouted to Jacksonville, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, with some even being stuck on their plane for hours. Check your flight status with this flight tracker.

Arrests near UCF

Two arrests have been made in a fatal shooting and crash near the University of Central Florida last week. See the charges the suspects are facing.

Miami Beach collapse

A building in Miami Beach collapsed Monday, leaving one person injured. See what officials are saying led to the collapse.

Toronto shooting

A second person has died following a mass shooting in Toronto Sunday night. See how the surviving victims are doing after the rampage outside a row of restaurants.

Fairness act

Orlando's new policy, called the "Fair Treatment of All" policy, goes into effect Monday and could strengthen protections for undocumented immigrants. Get a complete breakdown of what the policy means.

Stolen items

DeLand police arrested the man they said is behind nearly 40 car burglaries and now are attempting to reunite owners with their stolen property. See the unclaimed items police are working to return.

Enzian expansion

Maitland city commissioners on Monday are expected to discuss plans to expand the popular Enzian Theater. See the items expected to be on the table during Monday's meeting.

Food recalls

A number of foot items linked to illnesses are being recalled. On the list of recalled snacks are Ritz crackers. See the full list of items you need to avoid.

KSC ticket prices

Starting Monday, a trip to Kennedy Space Center could cost you more than you're used to. See the change in prices now arriving at the attraction.

College dorms

Are you preparing to move the kids into their college dorm rooms? These tips should help ease the process.

