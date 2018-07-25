TRENDING: Magic star Aaron Gordon on News 6; mats showing up on Florida beaches

Voyeur arrest

A Florida man accused of taking pictures up a woman's dress told authorities he did it "for fun," according to police. See the charges he's facing.

Commissioner resigns

Seminole County Commissioner Carlton Henley resigned from the board Wednesday. Get the latest on his decision to step down here.

Gift for Teaching

With the start of the Florida school year right around the corner, volunteers in Orlando came together to gather supplies for students in need on Wednesday. Click here for more information about the volunteer effort.

President recording

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney, Michael Cohen, how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model's story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation obtained by CNN. Get full details on that recording here.

Bird vs. plane

An Allegiant Air flight made an emergency landing in Sanford on Wednesday after the plane struck a bird upon takeoff in southwest Florida, officials said. Find out more on the aftermath of the incident.

Mars viewing event

While Mars has seemed closer for a while now, it will seem biggest and brightest through the end of the July, since Mars Close Approach is July 31. Mars Close Approach is exactly what it seems: the point in Mars' orbit around the sun when it comes closest to Earth. See events taking place across Central Florida to celebrate the planet's proximity.

April the giraffe

America's favorite giraffe is pregnant -- again! Get the major announcement from Animal Adventure Park officials here.

Aaron Gordan's favs

Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon joined News 6's Jamie Seh in the studio Wednesday. Hear what he had to say about his NBA career, his favorite drinks and the weather.

Demi Lovato's recovery

Pop star Demi Lovato is awake after reportedly suffering a drug overdose. Get an update on her condition and learn more about her openness with addiction through the years.

Mats at beaches

Have you seen black mats showing up on Florida beaches? It's a thing. Get a good look at the mats and find out why people are finding them during their beach trips.

Plenty of rain

A round of heavy rain moved through the Orlando area Wednesday afternoon, and that isn't expected to be the end of the wet weather this week. Check the live radar and get the full forecast here.

