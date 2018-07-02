WATCH News 6 Now: More housing troubles for Puerto Rico evacuees; CDs sticking around?

FEMA on evacuees

A hearing is underway regarding a federal judge's order to extend a plan that allows Hurricane Maria evacuees from Puerto Rico to continue living in hotels for free 10 months after the storm left the island in ruins. A decision is expected to come Monday afternoon.

Holiday terror plot

Authorities say they've arrested a man accused of talking about a terror attack on people watching fireworks in Cleveland, Ohio. According to officials, the man made posts on social media that were disturbing, including ones that mentioned killing members of the military.

Teen chased by gator

A Florida teen was chased up a tree by an 11-foot alligator that later cornered her until a deputy had to shoot the scaly reptile. Learn more about the teen's terrifying encounter.

Soccer team found

Twelve boys and their soccer coach are alive to tell their incredible stories of survival after they were found in a cave more than a week after they went missing, officials say. Get an update on the shocking story.

New Music Monday

Need some new tunes to enjoy this week? News 6 has you covered. Get a look at five new albums and songs you should probably be listening to already.

Orlando City coach

Orlando's soccer team is hoping a new coach can end its losing streak. The Orlando City Lions welcomed their new coach Monday afternoon after firing ex-coach Jason Kreis just last month.

July 4 safety

We know how to celebrate the Fourth of July, but Central Florida law enforcement officers are issuing some common-sense tips on how not to spend the holiday. Read the tips and make sure you're working to stay safe this week.

Red-light runners

If you're running red lights in Florida, you may want to wave, because authorities say there's a chance you're on camera. And if you're doing it in Ocoee, police say you may even end up on social media. See how they're disciplining drivers for their dangerous actions.

Gator selfies

Living in Florida means living in close quarters with massive alligators. But how comfortable should we be with them? Get the warning from experts on why you should think twice before taking a selfie with one.

Puppy bit by snake

They don't call dogs man's best friend for no reason. A certain pup showed just how loyal he was when he took a bite from a rattlesnake for his owner. See the heartbreaking photos and get a closer look at his injuries.

CDs still here

Rumor had it that Best Buy would soon be taking CDs of its shelves, but company officials are now saying otherwise. Hear what the company is saying about recent news and tell us whether you think CDs should stay by voting in our poll.

More heat

It's officially July in Central Florida, and the heat is still on this week. Get the full forecast and see how rain chances could impact your Fourth of July plans.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.