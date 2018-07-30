WATCH News 6 Now: Former UCF coach's home burglarized; have you registered to vote?

Have you registered to vote in the primaries? Consider this newsletter your reminder, since today's the last day. Oh, and here's the rest of your Monday news:

Double homicide

A pregnant woman was shot and her stepmother was killed Monday morning at a home in Ocoee, and officials said the gunman later shot and killed himself in Polk County. Hear the intense call to 911 after tragedy began to unfold.

Shutdown threats

The president is threatening a government shutdown over his plans to build a wall and ongoing debates surrounding U.S. immigration policy. Find out how leaders are reacting to the threat and where they stand on the issues.

Voter deadlines

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Florida primary elections. If you haven't, find out how you can using ClickOrlando.com's 2018 voter information guide.

Coach burglarized

New Nebraska and former UCF head football coach Scott Frost had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home in Lincoln. See the list of stolen items and follow developments in the case.

Pets at Publix

Publix grocery store is cracking down on its pet policy, which bans animals, including service dogs, from riding in shopping carts. Learn more about the rule and tell us what you think by voting in our poll.

SunRail expands

SunRail riders can visit more places than ever before, thanks to the train's newest Osceola County route. Discover the possibilities the new route has to offer and plan your trip using the new stops.

Bizarre bus ride

Public transportation can be a great thing -- when it's used correctly. A Pompano Beach man is going viral for his ride on the back of a busy bus. Did we mention he was dancing?

