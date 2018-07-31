Trending on News 6: President to hold Florida rally; kids getting enough sleep?

Are your children getting the right amount of sleep? We have a chart that may help you figure that out. Check it out below as you browse the rest of Tuesday's news and weather:

President in Tampa

President Donald Trump will be in Tampa Tuesday night joining Ron DeSantis, the Republican candidate he endorsed for Florida governor, ahead of the state's competitive primary election. Watch News 6 for Erik Sandoval's live reports from the rally.

Bed time for kids

Is your child getting enough sleep? A chart created by a Wisconsin elementary school teacher is helping parents answer the question. See the chart that has already been shared a half-million times to find out your child's recommended bed time.

Children's candy warning

A Florida mom has issued a warning to other parents about the dangers of a liquid nitrogen-infused dessert after her son suffered an asthma attack. See why she's sharing her child's experience with the Dragon's Breath cereal treats with other parents.

Mars Close Approach

At midnight Monday night, Mars was the closest it had been to Earth since 2003. If you missed it, find out how you can still get a good look at the red planet before it moves away from us.

Election interference

Facebook says it has uncovered "sophisticated" efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms. Find out what action the social media giant took to prevent it from progressing.

Getting Results Expo

It's almost time to send the kids back to school and News 6 wants to help you start the year off right. Find out how you can join the News 6 team at the annual Getting Results Expo at Altamonte Mall.

More wet weather

Summertime storms are once again striking Central Florida Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, lightning and localized flooding to the region. Get your full forecast and find out if you can expect relief from the rain soon.

