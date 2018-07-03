WATCH News 6 Now: Search for Casselberry rape suspect; Fourth of July forecast

Casselberry rape

The search for the suspect in a home invasion that turned into a rape is still on, but the vehicle the suspect stole from the victim has been found in Maitland, police say. Get the latest on the search.

I-4 arrests

Orange County deputies made an arrest on I-4 Tuesday, almost two years after dozens of firearms were stolen from an Orlando gun show, officials said. See the heavy law enforcement presence that blocked traffic during the arrest.

Cave rescue

A group of teenage boys and their soccer coach have been found in a cave in Thailand nearly a week after they went missing. See how the timeline of events is unfolding.

FEMA extension

A federal judge on Tuesday bought 1,700 Puerto Rican evacuee families living on the mainland more time in order to prevent them from going homeless. Learn more about the judge's temporary order in effect to extend their stay.

Fireworks safety

The Fourth of July is fast approaching and it's important to remember the rules of safety while celebrating. Get a look at the do's and don'ts law enforcement officers are sharing with Central Floridians.

Lake Eola

Join the News 6 team at Lake Eola Wednesday for the annual Fireworks at the Fountain show. If you're unable to make it out for the celebrations, watch the show live on ClickOrlando.com.

Day-drinking bear

How does it feel to know a bear could be having a better day than you? This one is in a hot tub and enjoying a margarita. Does your Tuesday compare?

Litter lady

A woman who is known for picking up trash in the Oviedo area hasn't been seen in a while and is being missed by many. Find out where she went and why they're missing her work to clean up the community.

Extreme heat

It's hot out there, Central Florida. Find out how you can keep cool and plan your Fourth of July celebrations with the full holiday forecast.

