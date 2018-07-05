WATCH News 6 Now: Tropical Storm Beryl's path; EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns

Tropical storm

Tropical Storm Beryl has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Get an update on the system's path and find out whether it's expected to impact the Orlando area.

EPA resignation

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned, according to a tweet by President Donald Trump. Find out who the President says will take his spot.

Plane crash

A small plane crash was reported Thursday afternoon near the Spruce Creek Fly-In, officials said. Find out more about victims' injuries and see how many crashes have taken place in the area this year.

Beachgoers hit

A man and woman were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle driven by an elderly man on New Smyrna Beach, officials said. Get an update on their conditions.

Casselberry arrest

The man accused in a rape and kidnapping case in Casselberry last weekend has been arrested, authorities said. Find out how investigators located him and whether they think he could be responsible for other crimes.

Kelly Slater

A surfing legend and Central Florida native has announced his plans to leave the beloved sport. See when Kelly Slater plans to hang up his board for good.

ATM robbery

Video shows the moment a man approached a woman who fell to the ground before he robbed her at an ATM, authorities said. See the terrifying incident caught on camera.

Firework injury

A Florida man is seen holding a firework in his hand before it explodes in his face. See the video that captured the firework failure and learn what deputies had to say about it.

Tornado touchdown

Cleanup is underway after a tornado touched down Wednesday in Tavares, National Weather Service officials confirmed. Get a look at the damage left behind by the storm.

Missing teen's trip

A teenager who was visiting Kissimmee from India before he was reported missing has been found across the country. Find out how officials believe he got to Washington state.

SWAT shooting

Lake County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a gunman who had been holding two people hostage inside a home, officials said. Get the details on the incident and find out how the hostages are doing.

