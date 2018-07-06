WATCH News 6 Now: Hurricane Beryl's track; Volusia sheriff's controversial comment

Hurricane Beryl

The first hurricane of the 2018 season has officially formed and is swirling in the tropics. Get an update on its projected path from News 6 meteorologists.

Thailand cave

A deadly attempt at a rescue is showing what crews are working against as they try to rescue a soccer team from a cave in Thailand. See the efforts underway to get them out before water rises.

Sheriff's comments

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is not known for mincing his words, as he regularly speaks his mind when it comes to county government and calls wanted suspects “scumbags.” But some of his comments in a local radio interview this week about a Volusia councilwoman have raised a few eyebrows. See what he said about county council members and their reactions.

Casselberry case

New body camera video shows the arrest of a man accused of terrorizing women throughout Florida, including in Casselberry last weekend. Watch the full encounter with authorities caught on camera.

NASCAR races

NASCAR races are scheduled to take place at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. See the events taking place around the area and what kinds of fans are already getting hyped over them.

Rapper arrest

Chris Brown was arrested -- again -- Thursday night after one of his concerts in Florida. Find out what landed him behind bars.

Base jumper

A Central Florida man is tackling jumps from the highest of places to get his adrenaline rushes. See the terrifying yet impressive videos of him fearlessly soaring and hear his full story.

Naked intruder

A woman's worst nightmare came true when she woke up to a naked man in her home going through her belongings. Listen to the 911 calls the victim made after seeing the suspect.

'Dad bod' cop

A Volusia beach officer was arrested after he was accused of stealing from a woman's car. Hear how the victim described the man in her call to police. Hint: "Dad bod."

Prime Wardrobe

After Amazon launched its new Prime Wardrobe service, the ladies of News 6 put it to the test. Find out how it works and how it compares to other popular try-before-you-buy services.

Fiona hippo book

Fiona the hippo has been an internet sensation she was born and now she's dabbling in the children's book business. Get a look at her upcoming gig.

'Loser' student

A Florida mom has hired attorneys after she secretly recorded her 5-year-old son's teacher, who she said called him a "loser." See what else the mother said the boy's teacher had to say during the recording.

Weekend plans

If you're looking for things to do in the Orlando area this weekend, we have plenty of options for you. If you have plans already but need to see how the weather will affect them, we've got you covered there, too.

