WATCH News 6 Now: Changes in schools; security measures in upcoming election

There are many changes taking place as school is back in session across Florida. Learn more about what's new for students and get the rest of your Tuesday news and weather below.

Separated by sex

A mother in Osceola County took her daughter to the bus stop Monday morning for the first day of school, only to discover moments later that the girl wasn't allowed on the bus because it was for boys only. Get her reaction and tell us whether you agree with the county's policy by voting in our poll.

Election security

After much concern over cyberattacks being an issue in the upcoming election, the Seminole County Board of Commissioners approved funding Tuesday for a system designed to protect the Supervisor of Elections Office from hacking. See how much money was granted and learn more about how it works.

'In God We Trust' signs

As Florida students return to school this month, they'll see new signs displaying the motto “In God We Trust” after Gov. Rick Scott signed into law legislation requiring all public schools to display the motto. Learn more about the legislation and tell us what you think of it by voting in our poll.

Florida Hospital renamed

Florida Hospital announced Tuesday that it's changing its name to match its parent company. Find out what it will soon be called and when the change will go into effect.

Shorter school week

A Colorado school district has put four-day weeks into play for this school year, hoping the change will attract and keep teachers. See the changes that will come along with the new policy and tell us whether you think Florida should adopt four-day school weeks by voting in our poll.

Alexa home security

Hey, Alexa, can you keep my house safe while I'm away? With a new "skill," Amazon's Echo smart speaker might be able to do just that, according to a new report. Find out how you can make the most of your device with this skill and a long list of others.

What is red tide?

Red tide has swept across beaches in Florida this summer and it could continue for several more months, leaving the shores littered with dead fish and other aquatic animals. You've probably seen the devastating pictures that capture its effects, but you may have more questions. Learn more about the phenomenon and its deadly repercussions.

Rain chances up

Sea breeze storms strike again Tuesday after Monday brought a series of racing storms. Get the full forecast and find out whether the rain is expected to let up soon.

