WATCH News 6 Now: State offers help after SunPass struggles; Florida monitored for measles

SunPass help

After months of backlogged tolls and complaints from SunPass customers, the Florida Department of Transportation is caught up on toll fees, and starting today, customers who may have incurred any bank overdrafts can get assistance. Find out how state officials say you can get help.

Is seafood safe?

As the red tide continues to linger in Florida waters, thousands of marine animals have died. And the surviving marine life is exposed every day to the toxins the algae releases as it dies off. Is that impacting the food you consume? See the effects it's having on each type of fish.

Local hate groups

Of the 66 hate groups based in Florida, 22 of them are based in the Orlando area. Get a closer look at the numbers and find out what organizations are doing to fight them.

Gator hunting season

Florida's alligator hunting season is officially underway and thousand of permits have been issued to help manage the state's gator population. See exactly how many permits have been issued and how many gators are believed to be living in Florida.

Measles in Florida

Is your child vaccinated? Florida is among the 21 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring after more than a hundred cases of measles have been reported this year across the U.S. Get the warning from the CDC and tips on how to protect yourself.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto

Ernesto officially formed in the Atlantic Wednesday, but isn't expected to threaten Florida. Get an update on the storm's projected path from our News 6 PinPoint Weather team.

