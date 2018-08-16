WATCH News 6 Now: Remembering Aretha Franklin; more activity in the tropics

How are you honoring the Queen of Soul? Take a look at the legacy cultural icon Aretha Franklin leaves behind and get the rest of your Thursday headlines below.

Remembering Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul and a cultural icon, died Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of music that will live on forever. Help remember the queen by reflecting on her life in photos and telling us your favorite of her songs.

A Gift for Teaching

Do you remember the most special and influential teacher you ever had? Call News 6's phone bank and make a donation to A Gift for Teaching in their honor. Just $1 can buy a student in need $20 worth of supplies. Get the number to call in and make a difference.

President and media

Nearly 350 newspapers across the country published editorials Thursday decrying the president's description of the media as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people." See which publications, including outlets in Florida, took part.

SunPass fee reimbursements

Were you one of the customers who received a stack of overdraft fees because of the recent SunPass billing issues? You can now request to be reimbursed. Find out how officials say you can get your money back.

Missing Disney employee

Florida authorities are searching for a Disney employee who hasn't been seen since last year. Find out where his vehicle was last seen and see the picture of a man they believe to be linked to the case.

Student denied lunch

The Volusia County school district is responding after a mother says her daughter was refused lunch after being short 15 cents on the first day of school. Get the full story and see the county's statement regarding the incident.

Pinpointing the tropics

After some weeks of quiet conditions in the tropics, the News 6 Pinpoint Weather team is watching some activity in the Atlantic. Find out where and whether the activity is expected to impact Central Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.