WATCH News 6 Now: Raccoon set on fire, Pulse lawsuit refiled

Police say a Palm Bay man is facing charges after police say he trapped a raccoon and tried to burn it to death. Take a look at how neighbors reacted and get the rest of your Friday headlines below.

Raccoon burned alive

A man is facing animal abuse charges after he set a raccoon on fire, palm Bay police said.. Read what officers said the man told them about why he allegedly burned the animal alive.

Pulse lawsuit refiled

Some survivors of the Pulse shooting have refiled their lawsuit against Orlando police in a federal court. See the suit's allegations and the city of Orlando's response to the filing.

Monster Jam at Amway

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Arena Tour will play the Amway Center for the first time starting Saturday. Find out how one of the drivers is personally connected to Central Florida.

Doctor arrested at airport

A Lakeland doctor was arrested yesterday after he became so angry at at ticketing agent he began frothing at the mouth, according to police. Read what the man said to officers about why he caused the disturbance.

Early voting

Osceola and Orange counties opened select polling locations today to the first round of early voters. Get the full story and see what elections officials expect this year's turnout to be.

Wandering kids

A man has been arrested on charges of child neglect after his two young children were found about to walk onto a busy road, police said. Find out what the man said to officers as he was being arrested.

Activity in the tropics

While Tropical Storm Ernesto is predicted to leave the U.S. alone, a new area of disturbed weather has appeared. Read about its likelihood to develop into something more over the next few days.

